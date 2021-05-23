Longview police investigating after one man found dead, one person hospitalized

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2021 at 4:43 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview police are investigating a shooting after one man is dead and one person drove themselves to local a hospital. According to our news partner KETK, around 11:15 a.m on Saturday, police arrived on the scene in the 1200 block of Second Street where they found one man dead with a gunshot wound and discovered that another person with non-life threatening injuries drove themselves to a hospital. Police have not released the name of the man and have not released information of the other person involved. Police encouraged that anyone with information contact the Longview police department at 903-237-1199.

Go Back