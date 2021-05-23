Oregon man arrested in Tyler after killing 30-year-old Portland woman

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2021 at 8:41 am

TYLER — An Oregon man was arrested in Tyler after he was accused of killing a 30-year-old Portland woman who was a mother and worked as a TriMet driver. According to our news partner KETK, Henry Brogdon, of Portland, was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Service in Tyler on Friday and was booked in the Smith County Jail. Brogdon faces charges of murder in the and unlawful use of a weapon for his alleged role in the slaying of 30-year-old Breauna White.

On May 5, officer’s found the 30-year-old mother shot to death in an apartment on Wednesday. White left behind a 12-year-old son and a new baby, and that she was also raising her 11-year-old brother.

