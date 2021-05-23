Kyle Busch dominates in snagging Xfinity race win in Austin

May 23, 2021

AUSTIN (AP) — Kyle Busch turned in a dominating performance Saturday to win the NASCAR Xfinity race at the Circuit of the Americas. Busch wanted some extra laps and much-needed track experience on a new course before the NASCAR Cup series Texas Grand Prix. He stepped into the Xfinity car and crushed the field with a pace and road course mastery that left little doubt about the outcome from the opening laps. Busch led 36 of 46 laps and finished 11 seconds ahead of A.J. Allmendinger for his record 98th Xfinity victory and 217th in NASCAR’s top three series. NASCAR is racing for the first time at the track built for Formula One.

