Former winner Power unable to clinch spot in Indy 500; Scott Dixon leads Fast Nine

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2021 at 7:28 pm

By ESPN.com

Will Power, the 2018 Indianapolis 500 champion, is at risk of missing this year’s race after failing to lock in a spot in the field during qualifying Saturday.

Power’s best qualifying speed of 229.228 mph over four laps at the 2.5-mile oval wasn’t enough to clinch a top-30 place. He will attempt to earn one of three remaining spots Sunday, along with Sage Karam, Simona De Silvestro, Charlie Kimball and RC Enerson.

Reigning series champion Scott Dixon topped the charts at 231.828 mph and will be joined in the Fast Nine on Sunday by Colton Herta, Tony Kanaan, Ed Carpenter, Rinus VeeKay, Helio Castroneves, Alex Palou, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Marcus Ericsson.

The Indianapolis 500 race will be held May 30.

