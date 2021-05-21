Patrick Mahomes ready for team drills with Chiefs in return from turf toe surgery, source says

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2021 at 7:55 pm

By ADAM TEICHER

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The timetable for Patrick Mahomes to participate in team drills after his offseason turf toe surgery has been accelerated, as the quarterback will take part when the Chiefs begin offseason practice next week, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The initial plan after the surgery in February was for Mahomes to begin participation during the team’s mid-June minicamp.

Mahomes may not take the full load of starter’s snaps at quarterback next week, the source said, but would do some work. NFL Network first reported that Mahomes would participate.

In April, Mahomes said he was ahead of schedule in his rehab and hoped to be able to do some work on the field with his teammates by the end of offseason practice. The Chiefs conclude their offseason work with the minicamp June 15-17.

