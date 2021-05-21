Lone finalist named to lead Houston school district

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2021 at 4:42 pm

HOUSTON (AP) – An education leader from Tennessee is set to become the superintendent of the Houston school district, the largest in Texas. The Houston Independent School District’s board of education voted Friday to name Millard House II as the lone finalist. House has led the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System for the last four years. The board for Houston’s school district, which has about 200,000 students, will officially vote on the position at its June meeting. House, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, has previously held posts including deputy superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools and chief operating officer of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina.

Go Back