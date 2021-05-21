Henry Cavill reportedly close to a ‘Highlander’ reboot from ‘John Wick’ series director Chad Stahelski

"There can be only one," Sean Connery said to his protégé in the 1986 fantasy film, Highlander -- but will that "one" be Henry Cavill?

That's what The Hollywood Reporter is saying about the Justice League and The Witcher star. He's reportedly in talks to do a Highlander reboot being developed by John Wick series director Chad Stahelski.

Highlander starred Christopher Lambert as the title character, Connor MacLeod, a former Scottish warrior who comes to learn he's one of a race of immortals who can die but are endlessly reborn -- unless someone takes their head. He is trained Yoda-style, by another of his kind, Connery's Ramirez, to face Clancy Brown's villain, The Kurgan.

The film, which featured music and a title song by Queen, spawned sequels in 1991 and 1994. It was remade into a television series with Adrian Paul playing one of MacLeod's immortal relatives. Highlander: The Series ran from 1992-1998 and spun off two films of its own: 2000's Highlander: Endgame, which co-starred Lambert, and Highlander: The Source, made for TV, in 2007.

An anime Highlander project, titled The Search for Vengeance, was released the same year. The property remained dormant until Stahelski signed on to direct a reboot for John Wick's studio, Lionsgate.

