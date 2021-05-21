Online portal for housing assistance opens May 26

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2021 at 4:14 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler Housing Agency, Neighborhood Services, will open an online portal for residents to apply for housing assistance through the Housing Choice Voucher Program. The portal opens Wednesday, May 26, at 9 a.m. and will remain open through 6 p.m. Friday, May 28. According to a news release, applications will be selected and ordered using a computer-generated random system for 2,000 available slots. The random, computer-generated selection of applicants will be performed on June 2 after the online application process closes on May 28. The time and date of receipt of the online application does not determine whether an application will be selected for the waiting list, according to the release. Click here and scroll down to “Tyler News” to learn more.

