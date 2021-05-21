Salma Hayek hails ‘House of Gucci’ co-star Lady Gaga as “ultimate professional”

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2021 at 2:04 pm

Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Lady Gaga stars in Ridley Scott's upcoming true crime drama House of Gucci alongside Salma Hayek, who calls the "Born This Way" singer "the ultimate professional."

Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the woman convicted of orchestrating the the 1995 murder of her ex-husband and heir to the Gucci empire, Maurizio Gucci, portrayed by Adam Driver. Hayek plays a clairvoyant who was convicted of helping plan the murder.

“We were talking on the phone and she was already Patrizia...Her accent was perfect,” Hayek tells Variety of Gaga. “She is the ultimate professional, and I could not wait to get on that set. We really couldn’t wait to get on the set and just do it and do it together and play off of each other.”

“She is incredibly talented, incredibly smart. And she has on top of all that, extra abilities that not every brilliant actor has, which is she’s good with the accent,” adds Hayek. “Of course, she has an amazing ear. She is extraordinary improvising, and not everybody has that. She really embodies the character. Her level of commitment — I’ve only seen maybe once or twice somebody commit to a character like she does. And she’s also a great team player.”

House of Gucci, also starring Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and Jeremy Irons, is slated to hit theaters November 24.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back