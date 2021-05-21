Judge grants Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s vacation request

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2021 at 9:32 am

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are heading to San Jose Del Cabo for a few days after a judge signed off on their trip request.

TMZ reports that the couple will be taking a five-day trip to Cabo between June 16 and June 21 to spend time with family. According to the docs, the two said they satisfied their respective prison sentences, fines and community service requirements stemming from the college admissions scandal.

Requests for comments from their reps have gone unanswered.

As previously reported Loughlin, 56, pleaded guilty to conspiring with Giannulli, 57, to pay $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California by pretending they were rowing team recruits.

Neither Isabella Rose Giannulli, now 22, nor Olivia Jade Giannulli, now 21, had ever competed in the sport.

The Full House star was sentenced to two months behind bars, pay a $150,000 fine and serve 100 hours of community service as punishment.

Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison with an additional two years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $250,000 fine and satisfy 250 hours of community service.

According to TMZ, the fashion mogul noted he will remain in compliance with the terms of his supervised release.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back