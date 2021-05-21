‘Grey’s Anatomy’ says goodbye to yet another cast member

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2021 at 8:02 am

ABC/Mike Rosenthal

Greg Germann, who has played Dr. Thomas Koracick on Grey's Anatomy for four seasons, has become the third series regular to exit the ABC medical drama during its current 17th season.

Germann, who joined Grey’s in a recurring role in its 14th season and was promoted to series regular ahead of season 16, left the show during Thursday's episode.

“Greg Germann is a comic genius and we are so lucky that he brought his talents to our show these last few years. We will miss Greg terribly in the day to day — but we plan to see Tom Koracick again!” showrunner Krista Vernoff said Thursday in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Germann joined longtime star Jesse Williams, who was also written out of the series during Thursday’s episode, titled “Tradition.” Williams joined the Shonda Rhimes drama as a recurring player in season six before he was promoted to series regular a year later.

Giacomo Gianniotti's character, Andrew DeLuca, was killed off in March.

Grey's Anatomy, already the longest-running medical drama in primetime television, has been renewed for season 18.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back