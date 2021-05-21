Road trip: NASCAR drives into Formula One territory in Texas

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2021 at 7:57 am

AUSTIN (AP) — NASCAR is driving into Formula One territory at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas this weekend. The stock car drivers say they’re excited to be bumping through the curves and hairpin turns. Sunday’s race is one of seven road course races on the NASCAR schedule this season. Defending Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will be among Sunday’s favorites, He has five career road course wins, including four of the last five. NASCAR has had 10 different winners through the first 13 races this season.

