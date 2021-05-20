More drive-thru food distributions in Tyler

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2021 at 3:58 pm

TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank schedules two more mega drive-thru produce distributions in Tyler. As with past distributions, the events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted, according to a news release. Multiple households can carpool. If someone is unable to attend a distribution, they may send a note with a friend or family member to pick up food for them. The note must include their name, signature, and a statement that the individual is permitted to pick up food for you. Any single car may not have more than three of these notes, so a maximum of four households can be served per vehicle.

Here’s the schedule:

Friday, May 21

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. while supplies last

Lindsey Park in Tyler

Saturday, May 22

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. while supplies last

Green Acres Baptist Church

