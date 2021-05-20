Caldwell Arts Academy, Group M7 dedicate school’s new digital arts lab

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2021 at 4:10 pm

TYLER — Representatives from Group M7 Design join administrators at Tyler ISD’s Caldwell Arts Academy to dedicate the school’s new Digital Arts Lab. In August, Group M7 formed a partnership with Caldwell that provided $60,000 to furnish the lab with 24 virtual desktops, 24 drawing tablets, and the school’s own HPE server to store all of the creative digital pieces students produce each year. According to a Tyler ISD news release, the partnership also gives Caldwell students opportunities to participate in master classes with designers and developers from Group M7 to create innovative projects.

Caldwell Principal Bobby Markle told KTBB, “Looking at a partnership like Group M7 was a perfect marriage,” not least because “they kinda know and understand what we’re going for.” Markle says because of the donation, Caldwell was able to get a lot of the material it needed to get the lab assembled.

