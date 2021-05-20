“Your favorite restaurant needs you now”: See ‘Top Chef”s Padma Lakshmi new COVID-inspired ad

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2021 at 2:06 pm

Stella Artois

With COVID-19 capacity restrictions falling nationwide, pandemic-devastated restaurants are reopening. So why not let Top Chef judge, cookbook author and all-around foodie Padma Lakshmi buy you your first beer out?

But before you start getting gussied up for a beer with the stunning former model, let's clarify: Padma's teaming up with Stella Artois in an ad campaign called "Your Table Is Ready."

"Your favorite restaurant needs you now more than ever," she explains, adding that more than 100,000 restaurants were closed during the pandemic.

With that in mind, it's the perfect time to show some support to the industry by visiting your favorite spot. To help get you there, Padma and the beer brand are willing to buy your #FirstStellaBack for up to 150,000 people. Check out StellaArtois.com/FirstChaliceBack for details.

Stella Artois has contributed $1.28 million to the industry through the pandemic, and will continue to help through a new partnership with OpenTable, called "Dinner Party Out." Select restaurants -- first in New York City, then in Washington D.C. and Miami -- will host special multi-course tasting menus with beer pairings, crafted by the chefs of each restaurant.

Every party that is booked "will be all-inclusive, to your liking, with custom-designed menus, dinner and drink pairings, and party favors," Stella explains.

The beer brand will also offer special "Open for Good" Stella aluminum bottles exclusively to bars and restaurants. Every bottle purchased will trigger a donation to the James Beard Foundation’s "Open for Good" campaign, up to $600K.

