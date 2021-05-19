San Diego Padres activate Fernando Tatis Jr., Eric Hosmer from IL

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2021 at 7:58 pm

By ESPN.com

Star San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. made an immediate impact in his return to the lineup on Wednesday following an eight-game absence after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Tatis singled in his first at-bat before homering off Colorado Rockies pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez in the bottom of the fourth inning to give San Diego a 1-0 lead.

Tatis was reinstated from the injured list before Wednesday’s game. He had been placed on the IL on May 11 after his positive test.

First baseman Eric Hosmer, who was on the IL due to contact tracing, was also activated Wednesday. He batted fifth, just behind Tatis, against the Rockies.

Outfielder Wil Myers, who also tested positive for COVID-19 last week, remains on the injured list. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Tuesday that he hoped Myers could be activated this weekend.

Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo were also placed into contact tracing last week. They were activated Monday.

The Padres went 7-1 without Tatis, Hosmer and Myers, including a weekend sweep of the National League Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals.

In related moves, the Padres optioned utility man Tucupita Marcano to Triple-A El Paso and returned outfielder John Andreoli to El Paso.

Information from ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez and The Associated Press was used in this report.

