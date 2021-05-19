COVID vaccines available for anyone over 12 and for all adults

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2021 at 6:41 pm

TYLER — The COVID vaccine clinics at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler continue to provide access for adults of any age and for kids above the age of 12. Persons over 18 can receive the one-dose J&J vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine while eligibility to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is expanded to anyone over age 12. Hours of operation are from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, now through the end of May. Click here for more information

