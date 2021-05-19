Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center resumes all operations

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2021 at 6:31 pm

ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center announces a return to full operational status. Due to the public health situation, TFFC, located in Athens, had limited operations and visitor services since March 2020. Officials say during the pandemic, in anticipation of reopening, TFFC personnel utilized the partial closure to focus efforts on renovations and upgrades to enhance the visitor experience. The indoor portion of the visitor center, including the dive theater and gift shop, and the Texas Game Warden museum are now again open to visitors. Group reservations have also resumed along with tours of the hatchery facilities. Click here for more information and to plan your visit.

