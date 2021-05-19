City shares news on street improvements, free rides to library

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2021 at 6:23 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler wants you to know about a couple of street projects and a special offer for young library patrons. Beginning Monday, crews will begin improvements at Melinda Lane and Donna Drive, with work expected to last about eight months. The same day, they’ll kick off an upgrade effort on Mirabaeu Drive. Officials say that one should wrap up in August. Meantime, Tyler Transit and the Tyler Public Library have partnered to promote the Summer Reading Program. During the months of June, July, and August, all students under 18 can ride Tyler Public Transportation System’s fixed routes free of charge when traveling to and from the library. Click here for more information and scroll down to “Tyler News.”

