Area roads affected by rain

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2021 at 5:52 pm

EAST TEXAS — Rain and flooding are continuing to cause problems in East Texas, but things were improving as of late Thursday afternoon. TxDOT says water has receded and roads that were flooded in Cherokee County are open to traffic. Those are: FM 855, FM 1247, FM 23, and FM 1857. In Smith County, FM 724 is open and back to normal traffic flow. FM 1804 in Smith County and FM 1254 in Wood County remain closed due to flooding. Motorists are reminded not to drive around barricades put in place for the safety of the traveling public or drive through still or moving flood waters. Hidden dangers could exist such as debris, tree branches, power lines, or damage to the road. TxDOT reminds you: #Turn Around, Don’t Drown. For road conditions and traffic updates visit DriveTexas.org.

