ETCOG’s AAA observes Older Americans Month

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2021 at 9:01 am

KILGORE — The East Texas Council of Governments’ Area Agency on Aging (AAA) is observing Older Americans Month (OAM). Each May, the Administration for Community Living leads the nationwide OAM celebration. According to an ETCOG news release, this year’s theme is Communities of Strength, recognizing the vital role older adults play in fostering the connection and engagement that build strong, resilient communities. Working with local seniors, AAA is spending the month encouraging East Texas seniors to share their experiences. Click here for more information.

