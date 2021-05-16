Smith County BHLT highlights #Tools2Thrive

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2021 at 8:43 am

TYLER — May is Mental Health Month, and the Smith County Behavioral Health Leadership Team (BHLT) is highlighting Mental Health America’s #Tools2Thrive. According to a news release, the website outlines what individuals can do throughout their daily lives to prioritize mental health, build resiliency, and continue to cope with the obstacles of COVID-19. While 1 in 5 people will experience a mental illness during their lifetime, everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental health, according to the release. Go here to learn more. You can click here for more information about BHLT.

