Tyler Piano & Organ Co. begins retirement sale

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2021 at 8:33 am

TYLER — After more than 80 years in business, Tyler Piano and Organ Company has sold its building on South Broadway and owner Bill Jeffreys is retiring. Jeffreys, who has owned the company for over 20 years, began liquidating all remaining inventory on May 15. The sale features a large inventory of remaining new and used pianos, player pianos, digital pianos, Hammond organs, and more, according to a news release. The company was established in 1940 and has had six locations around town. The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County will be relocating into the company’s current building.

Go Back