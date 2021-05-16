Young boy found dead in southwest Dallas street

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2021 at 8:13 am

DALLAS (AP) – Police in Dallas say a young boy found dead in a city street is believed to be a homicide victim. Assistant Chief Albert Martinez says the child, about 4 or 5 years old, was found Saturday morning in a street in southwest Dallas. The boy is believed to have lived in the area. His name was not released. Martinez said the child appeared to have suffered a violent death and that “an edged weapon” appeared to have been used.

Go Back