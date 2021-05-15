Hubert Kidd Children’s Eye Clinic dedicated

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2021

TYLER — A longtime volunteer and donor was remembered recently with the dedication of The Hubert Kidd Children’s Eye Clinic at St. Paul Children’s Services. According to a news release from Tyler-based St. Paul, Hubert Kidd served on the agency’s Board of Directors from 1997- 2015. He especially loved the opportunity to serve the children from the “Wonderful Wednesday” program, according to the release. Kidd served on the finance committee and helped to secure the land where the current campus is located. (Pictured at left: Dr. Clayton Whitney, St. Paul’s director of ophthalmology, and Susie Kidd, who was Hubert Kidd’s wife.)

