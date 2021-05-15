Popovich misses game to attend Duncan’s Hall enshrinement

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2021 at 5:04 pm

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) – Gregg Popovich took Saturday off, for good reason. There was no way he was going to miss Tim Duncan’s enshrinement into the Basketball Hall of Fame. The Spurs played Saturday afternoon without their head coach, after Popovich made the decision to fly to Connecticut to see Duncan officially go into the Hall. The bond between Popovich and Duncan started getting forged in 1997, when the Spurs were about to use the No. 1 pick in that year’s draft on the forward who was coming off a stellar career at Wake Forest. Popovich flew to the Virgin Islands, Duncan’s home, and wanted to learn everything about him. The chemistry was immediate.

