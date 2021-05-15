Slugger Albert Pujols signs with Dodgers for the remainder of the season: Report

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2021 at 5:22 pm

(LOS ANGELES) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers and first baseman Albert Pujols have reached an agreement on a major league deal that would keep Pujols on the Dodgers for the rest of the season, sources told ESPN. The story was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Pujols was designated for assignment by the Angels last week before being released by the team on Thursday.

The 41-year-old is in the final year of his massive 10-year, $240 million contract that he signed with the Angels. The Angels are still responsible for Pujols' $30 million salary, while the Dodgers would only have to pay a prorated share of the $570,500 league minimum salary.

Pujols is hitting .198 with 5 home runs and 12 RBI this season in 92 plate appearances.

It remains to be seen how the Dodgers will use Pujols. Infielder Max Muncy has started most of the team's games at first base but has played games at second and third base for the Dodgers before.

