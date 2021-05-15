Tyler March for Babies set for May 22

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2021 at 4:23 pm

TYLER — The March for Babies/March of Dimes “Mother of a Movement” Walk is being planned for May 22, 8:30 a.m.-12:00 noon, at Southside Park and Rose Rudman Trail on Shiloh Road in Tyler. According to a news release, organizers say their goal for this year is $8,000. Sponsors and organizers for the event include Christus Trinity Mother Frances, Healthy Me Healthy Babies, Net Health, WIC, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Zeta Kappa Zeta Chapter. The March of Dimes works toward healthy moms and babies, with a focus on preterm birth and its complications.

Registration and the opening ceremony are set for 8-9 a.m. The walk will begin at 9:00 am in Southside Park. Refreshments will be available for the walkers and t-shirts for the first 200 participants. All those taking part are asked to wear purple. Participants can sign up here to donate, walk, or form a team — or they can donate to any of the participants online by clicking their names on the website. Also, you can sign up as a team captain, or you can join an existing team.

Go Back