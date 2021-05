2020 LPD award recipients

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2021 at 8:37 am

LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department recognized some of its personnel during National Police Week by presenting its annual awards. Police say the officers and civilians “were nominated by their peers for their outstanding service to the community.” This year’s ceremony was canceled before the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Officer Luke Altman was named Officer of the Year. Go here for more details.

