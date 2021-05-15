Chapel Hill ISD student dies after accident on prom night

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2021 at 8:10 am

CHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill ISD staff has received word about the Friday death of a Chapel Hill High School junior following a prom night accident. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler police said Alexandra Rondan, 17, was involved in a crash May 1 at 5:36 p.m. in front of the Village at Cumberland Park. A statement from CHISD Superintendent Lamond Dean describes Rondan as “a kind, gentle young lady.” Dean continues, “As more information becomes available, including funeral arrangements, we will share that information as her family wishes. We are so sorry for this tragic loss to her family, friends, her teachers, and the entire junior class of Chapel Hill ISD.”

Go Back