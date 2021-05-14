LPD investigates fatal shooting

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2021 at 4:36 pm

LONGVIEW — A fatal shooting is under investigation in Longview. Around 7:48 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to E. Pliler Precise Road and found 41-year-old Chris Baker of Longview had been shot. He died of his injuries Friday morning. 36-year-old Jeanne-Marie Minter of Longview told police that she and Baker were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. She said she was able to separate from Baker, where she then retrieved a firearm and returned to the room with Baker. She said they continued to argue and she shot the victim. Police are still seeking the public’s help in their investigation. Go here for more information.

