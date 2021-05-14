Watch Jodie Turner-Smith in first trailer for ‘Anne Boleyn; Psych 3 in the works at Peacock; and more

Fresh off her portrayal as Lieutenant Commander Karen Greer in Amazon's Without Remorse, Jodie Turner-Smith is gearing up for another commanding performance in the UK's Channel 5 series Anne Boleyn.

In the newly released trailer, Turner-Smith, who plays the uncompromising Tudor queen, is seen pleading not guilty to charges of treason. The three-part psychological thriller follows the final months of Boleyn's life from her perspective as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter. It will also show her determination to be seen as an equal in a patriarchal society and her ultimate demise by execution. Anne Boleyn, also starring Paapa Essiedu as Anne’s brother George Boleyn, will air later this month on UK's Channel 5. A U.S. release date has not been announced.

In other news, Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that a third Psych movie has been greenlit by Peacock. Titled Psych 3: This Is Gus, the third installment starring series vets Dulé Hill and James Roday Rodriguez, is a follow-up to last summer's Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. It will center on the upcoming wedding of Gus, played by Hill, as he tracks down the estranged husband of his character's fiancee. Production on Psych 3 begins this summer.

And finally, Uzo Aduba has been added to Stephan James' National Champions sports drama, Deadline has learned. She joins Alexander Ludwig, Andrew Bachelor, David Koechner, Tim Blake Nelson, and Timothy Olyphant, who were also announced. Aduba will play Katherine, part of the outside counsel to the NCAA. As previously reported, the film will center on James as a star quarterback who "ignites a players’ strike hours before the biggest game of the year" in hopes of getting "fair compensation, equality, and respect for the athletes." Production on National Champion begins next month.

