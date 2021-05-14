Raging pull: De Niro’s rep says he’s being treated for a quadriceps injury

Robert De Niro's rep has revealed the injury the Oscar winning actor sustained while filming Martin Scorsese's latest film.

Contrary to some previous reports, the mishap did not happen on set.

"While at his on- location home in Oklahoma for the filming of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert De Niro injured his quadriceps muscle," the flack clarified.

The injury, "will be treated medically in New York," the rep said, adding, "This will not affect production as he was not scheduled to film again for another three weeks."

Killers of the Flower Moon centers on a real-life series of murders in 1920s Oklahoma; in the film, De Niro plays a wealthy rancher named William Hale, and fellow Oscar winner and frequent Scorsese collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly plays his nephew, Ernest Burkhart.

The film is based on journalist David Grann's book, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.

