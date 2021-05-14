Kobe Bryant to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

(SPRINGFIELD, Mass.) -- Late NBA star Kobe Bryant will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend. The presentation will be made by all-time great Michael Jordan, who also spoke at the Bryant's memorial service. Bryant's widow, Vanessa, will reportedly speak as well.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in California last January, that also claimed the lives of his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others.

Bryant played 20 seasons in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five NBA championships, and was named Most Valuable Player in 2008.

Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are among the others being enshrined this weekend, as part of the class of 2020. This weekend's ceremony is a make-up, after the original one was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The class of 2021 will be inducted later this year.

