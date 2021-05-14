LPD investigating shots fired call

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2021 at 2:26 pm

LONGVIEW — Police in Longview are following up after responding to a call about shots fired around 11:10 Friday morning on S. Green St. near the Edgefield intersection. At this time, there are no known victims, but there was some property damage to a vehicle and the convenience store. This is still an active investigation and more details may be released at a later time, according to police. Authorities said S. Green from Avalon to Edgefield has been shut down for the investigation, with drivers asked to find an alternate route. Police are seeking leads. Go here for more information and updates.

