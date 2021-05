City of Columbus reaches $10 million settlement with family of Andre Hill

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2021 at 11:58 am

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- The City of Columbus, Ohio, has agreed to deliver a settlement of $10 million to Andre Hill’s family.

Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, was shot to death by former Columbus police officer Adam Coy, who is white, on Dec. 22.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

