Tyler police investigate murder

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2021 at 11:15 am

TYLER — Tyler police say they’re investigating a murder. According to a news release, police responded around 7:30 Thursday morning to a Crosby Street address on a report of a dead man. Police determined he had been shot numerous times. He was identified as Christopher Frank Eiglebiger, 33, of Tyler. Police say they’re “actively working this case and following leads,” with no arrests as yet.

