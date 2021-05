Water outage cancels classes in Overton

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2021 at 11:43 am

OVERTON — Overton ISD was informed shortly after 6 Friday morning that there was a major water leak in town and there would be no water pressure on the OISD campuses for much of the day. Therefore, all classes are cancelled for Friday, May 14. Superintendent Stephen DuBose said Kindergarten graduation would still take place. He said any off campus field trips would continue as planned.

