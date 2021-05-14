Seimone Augustus retires from WNBA, joins Sparks’ coaching staff

(LOS ANGELES) -- After 15 years in the WNBA, Seimone Augustus is retiring. But her time on the court isn’t over just yet.

The four-time WNBA champion is joining the Los Angeles Sparks’ coaching staff, the team announced on Thursday.

“It’s an honor to continue to serve the game that has given me so much,” Augustus said in a statement. “I’m excited to join the Sparks staff and look forward to developing in this new role.”

The 37-year-old former forward joined the WNBA in 2006 when she was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx as the No. 1 overall pick. During her time in the league, Augustus won four championships (2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017), made eight All-Star appearances (2006, 2007, 2001, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018) and won three Olympic gold medals with USA Basketball (2008, 2012 and 2016).

She joined the Sparks last year as a free agent.

“Seimone Augustus is one of the greatest basketball players to ever step foot on a court,” Sparks head coach and general manager Derek Fisher said in a statement. “Her impact as a pioneer in our sport can be seen through all the players and people she’s impacted in this game. It’s been an amazing honor to work with her over the past year and we’re excited to add all of her wisdom to our coaching staff.”

