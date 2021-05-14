Bill Maher tests positive for COVID, “Real Time” taping cancelled

Bill Maher has tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in this week's episode of his HBO talk show Real Time with Bill Maher to be cancelled.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for HBO told Deadline that the 65-year-old comedian, who is fully vaccinated, received the positive diagnosis after a weekly staff testing. Despite the news, the rep added that Maher is asymptomatic and "feels fine."

The upcoming May 14 episode of the HBO series was set to have astrophysicist and StarTalk podcaster Neil deGrasse Tyson appear, as well as, World War Z author Max Brooks and Hardcore History podcast host Dan Carlin as panelists. Due to the positive test, the interviews will now be "rescheduled at a later date."

After news got out, Maher took to Twitter to share that he was upset about having to miss a show.

"Thanks to all wishing me get well - hard to do since I feel perfectly fine, but I appreciate it!" he tweeted. "Most upset about ending my streak going back to 1993 of never missing a Politically Incorrect or Real Time episode. Oh well, even Cal Ripken had to sit one out at some point."

