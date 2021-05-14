Man pleads guilty to strangling 3 women to death in Dallas

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2021 at 4:37 am

DALLAS (AP) – Prosecutors say a man who fled to Mexico 18 years ago after being released on bond in Dallas was sentenced to life in prison in the strangulation deaths of three women. The Dallas County district attorney’s office said Thursday that 43-year-old Jose Sifuentes pleaded guilty to three murder charges. Prosecutors say he was linked by DNA to the rapes and killings of the women, who he met in bars and clubs. Prosecutors said he fled after his 2003 arrest in the death of Veronica Hernandez. He was later linked to the 1998 slayings of Maria de Lourdes Perales and Erica Olivia Hernandez.

