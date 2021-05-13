Judge refuses to free Capitol riot suspect linked to militia

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2021 at 5:16 pm

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – A federal judge has refused to free a Texas man whom authorities have accused of planning an attack on a social media company’s facility after he returned home from storming the U.S. Capitol. Guy Wesley Reffitt is one of more than 400 federal defendants charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Prosecutors say Reffitt belongs to a militia-style group and told other members how backup generators at a social media company’s facility near Dallas could be disabled with shots from a sniper’s rifle. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich concluded Thursday that Reffitt would pose a danger to the public if she ordered his release from a Washington jail.

