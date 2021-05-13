‘The Game’ gets reboot at Paramount+, Kevin Hart releases first children’s book, ‘Marcus Makes A Movie’; and more

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2021 at 3:27 pm

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Paramount+ has given the greenlight to a ten-episode reboot of The CW and BET dramedy The Game. According to Deadline, the new show, which will relocate from San Diego to Las Vegas, will include original cast members Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez in their original roles of sports agent Tasha Mack, and Chanchez, as footballer Malik Wright, respectively. The series will also have its creator, Mara Brock Akil, back as executive producer, with additional cast members to make appearances.

In other news, Kevin Hart is set to release his first children's book, Marcus Makes A Movie. Releasing on June 1, the book, which was written for middle school readers, pulls from Hart's own experiences growing up in North Philadelphia. According to the publisher, Random House Books, Marcus Makes A Movie will be the first in a series and will have an audiobook narrated by Hart himself.

Meanwhile, Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit Entertainment and The Jim Henson Company have teamed up to develop a film adaptation of Nicole Glover's The Conductors, Deadline has learned. Released back in March, the book follows Hetty Rhodes, a magic-user and former conductor on the Underground Railroad who solves crimes in post–Civil War Philadelphia. After the war, Hetty and her husband, Benjy, solve murders and mysteries that "the white authorities won’t touch." There's no word on when production will begin.

Finally, Page Six reports that Tiffany Haddish could be the next daytime TV queen. According to the gossip site, Haddish is poised to become the next talk show star after Ellen DeGeneres announced on Wednesday she was ending her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, after 19 seasons. Haddish has not responded to the rumors.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back