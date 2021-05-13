“Don’t mind if I do” – ‘WandaVision’ star Kat Dennings gets engaged

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2021 at 2:46 pm

Marvel Studios

We know a couple of people who are about to really "Party Hard."

2 Broke Girls and WandaVision actor Kat Dennings and recording artist Andrew W.K. are now engaged. She revealed the news in an Instagram post Thursday featuring photos of her sporting an engagement ring.

"Don't mind if I do," she wrote in the caption.

The engagement news comes just over a week after the couple publicly revealed their relationship.

To add to all that excitement, W.K. recently announced the release of his new album, God Is Partying, which is due out September 10. Maybe God will be around to DJ the wedding, too.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back