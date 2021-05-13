Heartbeat Act heads to Abbott’s desk

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2021 at 2:33 pm

AUSTIN — The Texas Heartbeat Act, authored by GOP Senator Bryan Hughes of Mineola, is headed to the governor’s desk. Senate Bill 8 achieved final passage Thursday in an 18-12 vote according to information received from Texas Right to Life and confirmed by Hughes’s office. When signed into law, the still-controversial bill will abolish elective abortions as early as six weeks. Texas Right to Life says that’s when the preborn child’s heartbeat is detectable using methods according to standard medical practice. The policy would take effect September 1.

Go Back