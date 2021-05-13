Permitless carry headed to conference committee

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2021 at 1:57 pm

AUSTIN — An East Texas-rooted bill that would let Texans carry guns without a permit is now headed to a conference committee to hash out differences between the state House and Senate. The House rejected changes the Senate made to the bill, originally authored by Tyler state Representative Matt Schaefer. The Senate approved amendments that would add penalties for people caught with guns who are felons or have been convicted of family violence. The Senate also added an amendment that would not allow permitless carry for people convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct, or making a terroristic threat in the past five years.

The House and Senate will meet to iron out differences, and then both chambers would have to approve the compromise. Governor Greg Abbott has said he would sign the bill. Current law requires Texans to get a license to carry a handgun. People have to submit fingerprints, complete training, and pass written and shooting proficiency tests.

