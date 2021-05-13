Today is Thursday May 13, 2021

With new teaser, HBO announces ‘Friends: The Reunion Special’ will air May 27

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2021 at 1:06 pm
Warner Bros. Television

HBO Max has revealed its long-awaited Friends: The Reunion Special will air on Thursday, May 27. 

The new teaser just shows the cast -- Matthew PerryDavid SchwimmerJennifer AnistonCourteney CoxLisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc -- walking on the Warner Bros. lot arm in arm, and shot from behind in slow motion.

As a lilting version of the show's theme song plays, a title card reads, "The One Where They Get Back Together." 

Meanwhile, the streaming service revealed the special will include a host of special guests, including David BeckhamJustin BieberBTSJames CordenCindy CrawfordCara DelevingneLady GagaElliott GouldKit HaringtonLarry HankinMindy KalingThomas LennonChristina PicklesTom SelleckJames Michael TylerMaggie WheelerReese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

The Friends actors will reportedly appear as themselves, not their characters, for what HBO Max calls, "a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

