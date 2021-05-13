With new teaser, HBO announces ‘Friends: The Reunion Special’ will air May 27

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2021 at 1:06 pm

Warner Bros. Television

HBO Max has revealed its long-awaited Friends: The Reunion Special will air on Thursday, May 27.

The new teaser just shows the cast -- Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc -- walking on the Warner Bros. lot arm in arm, and shot from behind in slow motion.

As a lilting version of the show's theme song plays, a title card reads, "The One Where They Get Back Together."

Meanwhile, the streaming service revealed the special will include a host of special guests, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

The Friends actors will reportedly appear as themselves, not their characters, for what HBO Max calls, "a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show."

