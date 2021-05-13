UT Tyler partners with Henderson ISD to develop district leaders

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2021 at 12:54 pm

TYLER — With an eye on developing district leaders, the University of Texas at Tyler announced a new partnership with Henderson ISD to make two master’s degrees more accessible to district employees. According to a news release, UT Tyler will offer the Master of Education in curriculum and instruction and the Master of Education in educational leadership degrees via online and on-site instruction. The university will provide a field supervisor to coordinate each program and incorporate district-specific instruction to complement online instruction, according to the release.

