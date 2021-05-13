Man awaiting trial for fatal wreck jailed on new bond

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2021 at 12:31 pm

LONGVIEW — A Longview man whose trial for a fatal 2017 drunk driving wreck is just weeks away was put back in jail on a $1 million bond after being charged with DWI for the second time since the crash. According to our news partner KETK, 30-year-old Corie Murray was arrested by Longview police around 2:30 a.m. May 2 and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was also booked for two drug possession charges. Murray is accused of intoxicated manslaughter in the 2017 incident. His trial in that case is currently set to begin June 21.

