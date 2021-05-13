“You all have changed my life”: Ellen shares the series-ending news with viewers today

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2021 at 9:25 am

ABC/Randy Holmes

On The Ellen Degeneres Show episode that airs later today, Ellen DeGeneres confirms to her studio audience and to her viewers that her show will come to an end after next season.

"My instincts told me it's time to end this amazing chapter," Ellen says of her decision.

"In 1997 I knew it was time to come out on my sitcom," Ellen said, explaining that back then, she dreamed of a bird that flew out of its cage.

"Recently I had a dream that a bird, a beautiful bird with bright red feathers flew to my window and whispered, 'You can still do stuff on Netflix.' And that was the sign I was looking for," she joked.

Ellen told her audience, "So, the past 18 years, you have to know, has changed my life. You all have changed my life and I am forever grateful to all of you for watching, for laughing, for dancing…sometimes crying. This show has been the greatest experience of my life, and I owe it all to you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

DeGeneres said the show's "fantastic final season" will be "a season where I truly get to say 'Thank you, all.' It will truly be a celebration...There will be a lot of surprises, a lot of trips down memory lane."

Ellen welcomes Oprah Winfrey to the show -- virtually -- later in the installment. She discusses leaving her own iconic talk show, and reveals what she still misses about it, while Ellen shares what she'll miss about hers.



The nineteenth and final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show is set to premiere Monday, September 13th.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back